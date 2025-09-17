Short-term rates stable as BNM absorbs surplus liquidity

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today, following Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the banking system is estimated at RM34.88 billion in the conventional market and RM13.81 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, the central bank will conduct three reverse repo tenders, comprising a RM4.4 billion tender for seven days, a RM1.5 billion tender for 30 days, and a RM1 billion tender for 91 days.

It will also offer two Islamic reverse repo tenders, valued at RM100 million for 30 days and RM600 million for 91 days.

Meanwhile, BNM has announced the availability of reverse repos, sell-and-buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with one-week, one-month and three-month maturities.

At 4 pm, it will conduct up to RM41.8 billion in conventional overnight tenders and RM14.8 billion in murabahah overnight tenders. - Bernama