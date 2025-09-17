Johor cracks down on tiger poaching after Malayan tiger carcass found

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has pledged zero tolerance for tiger poaching activities that threaten the survival of the Malayan tiger.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon announced strengthened law enforcement and enhanced monitoring in high-risk areas.

He urged public cooperation in reporting illegal hunting to protect biodiversity for current and future generations.

Ling praised the joint Operation Khazanah Bersepadu involving Bukit Aman FRU and Johor Perhilitan that led to three arrests.

Authorities detained three men aged 28 to 29 after finding a Malayan tiger carcass in a Perodua Alza in Felda Tenggaroh, Mersing.

The tiger carcass showed serious trap injuries and six gunshot wounds to the head as the cause of death.

Police seized evidence valued at RM294,007 alongside the suspects’ arrest.

All three suspects are now remanded under Section 70(2) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. – Bernama