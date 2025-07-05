SkyWorld scores third win at Fiabci global awards

KUALA LUMPUR: For the third year in a row, SkyWorld Development Bhd has received global recognition at the Fiabci World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2025, this time earning the World Silver Award in the Residential High Rise category for its parkfront development SkyLuxe On The Park Residences in Bukit Jalil.

The company previously secured Gold Awards for SkyAwani 2 and SkyAwani 3 Residences in the Affordable Housing category at the 2023 and 2024 editions of the same awards, highlighting its consistent performance on the international stage.

“We are proud to be recognized in a new category, extending our success in affordable housing to include excellence in high-rise residential developments. Winning the Fiabci World Prix d’Excellence Award for the third consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for all of us at SkyWorld. It shows that our focus on building future-ready, quality homes continues to make a positive difference in people’s lives. SkyLuxe On The Park Residences was designed with this in mind, from thoughtful layouts to seamless access to green spaces. We are happy to see it become a place that homeowners are proud to call home,” said CEO Lee Chee Seng.

Completed in February 2020, SkyLuxe On The Park Residences consists of 477 units across two 44-storey towers on a freehold parcel next to Bukit Jalil Recreational Park. The project achieved 100% take-up and recorded 87% occupancy as of 2023.

Its distinctive “dancing towers” design, sky terraces, and varied balcony layouts introduce architectural variety while complementing the surrounding landscape.

SkyLuxe On The Park Residences has also received broad industry recognition for its design and construction quality. With an impressive 85% QLASSIC High Score in 2020 under the High-Rise Residential Category, it achieved the highest score in Malaysia that year. QLASSIC (Quality Assessment System in Construction) is Malaysia’s national standard for measuring workmanship quality based on the Construction Industry Standard (CIS 7), administered by the Construction Industry Development Board.

This latest recognition adds to a growing portfolio of sustainable, design-led developments that promote liveability, resilience, and long-term value in urban communities.