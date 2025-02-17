SME Venture@Asean 2025 targets RM300 million in potential sales

KUALA LUMPUR: SME Venture@Asean 2025, set to take place from Oct 16 to 18 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, is expected to generate RM300 million in potential sales over the three days.

SME Corporation Malaysia CEO Rizal Nainy expressed confidence that actual transactions may exceed this target, given the strong participation of both local and international businesses.

“This event is not just about Malaysian entrepreneurs, it also involves Asean players and our international partners engaged in memorandums of inderstanding (MoU),” he told reporters at the soft launch of SME Venture@Asean 2025 today.

He said the event will feature 350 booths, comprising 200 for business-to-business (B2B) engagements and 150 for business-to-consumer (B2C) sales.

“The B2B section will focus on high-end industries, facilitating commercial deals between SMEs and major industry players, while the B2C section will allow entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products directly to visitors. This setup is designed to maximise business opportunities and create new export avenues for Malaysian SMEs.”

Rizal said the inaugural SME Venture@Asean has received official endorsement from Asean, marking it as a key initiative to strengthen regional trade.

“The exhibition aims to provide SMEs with greater exposure to international markets, encouraging them to expand their business footprint beyond Malaysia. We have also secured participation from key global markets, including Türkiye, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, further broadening the event’s commercial potential,” he added.

Rizal noted that the outlook for Malaysian SMEs remain positive, with the sector expected to outperform the national gross domestic product growth of 5.1% in 2024.

“SMEs contributed 5% growth in 2023, and we anticipate an even stronger performance this year. Given that SMEs make up 97% of Malaysia’s business entities, their success is crucial in driving the nation’s economic progress and achieving long-term sustainability,” he said.

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who officiated at the soft launch, said SME Venture@Asean 2025 will be more than just an event, it is a platform specially crafted with a plethora of activities to provide MSMEs with maximum opportunities to venture into the global market.

“To ensure the outcome of getting local SMEs to export to the Asean Market, 200 business matching sessions will be arranged.

“Aside from participation of Asean SMEs during the event, the Ministry, through SME Corp. Malaysia, is committed to bringing in anchor companies and buyers not only from the Asean member states, but also from Malaysia’s MoU partner countries such as Turkiye, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Georgia and Kazakhstan,” he said.

He said, SME Venture@Asean 2025 is expected to play a key role in Malaysia’s push toward becoming a high-income nation.

“By facilitating trade, fostering investment, and promoting cross-border collaboration, the event will serve as a crucial platform for SMEs looking to scale up and compete on a global level,” he noted.