SSF Home posts softer full-year financial results

KUALA LUMPUR: SSF Home Group Bhd, a retailer in furniture, home décor, and home living products, recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2025 (Q4’25), concluding the financial year with total revenue of RM152.5 million and rofit after tax (PAT) of RM5.9 million.

In Q4’25, the group posted revenue of RM50.9 million, a slight improvement from RM50.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year. This growth was mainly attributed to increased contributions from newly launched outlets. PAT for the quarter stood at RM5.95 million, marginally lower than RM6.2 million in Q4’24, impacted by changes in sales mix and higher depreciation charges from Right-of-Use assets arising from new store openings.

Despite a more moderate full-year perfor-mance, SSF continued to advance operationally in FY25, supported by resilient consumer demand, strategic pricing, and effective marketing execution. Revenue for the year declined slightly by 7.3% from RM158.9 million in FY24, mainly due to a softer first half. Correspondingly, PAT eased to RM5.9 million from RM7.2 million previously.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, SSF delivered robust growth across all key metrics. Revenue increased by 28.3% to RM50.61 million in Q4’25, compared to RM39.45 million recorded in the immediate preceding quarter (Q3’25), primarily driven by festive season demand and contributions from newly opened stores. PAT jumped 643.8% to RM5.95 million from RM0.8 million in Q3’25. This strong performance reflects the group’s ability to leverage seasonal momentum, expand its retail footprint, and enhance operational efficiencies.

Throughout FY25, SSF expanded its store network to more than 40 outlets nationwide, including the launch of its Glenmarie flagship SSFHOME Garden outlet, which reflects its vision to transform the home retailing experience through immersive, lifestyle-driven formats.

SSF Home Group Bhd executive director Lok Kok Khong said, “FY25 has been a year of resilience and recalibration for SSF. While the operating environment presented challenges, we continued executing our strategic plans, expanding into key urban centres, uplifting the retail experience, and aligning closely with evolving consumer behaviours. Our performance reflects strong value positioning and rising brand relevance in Malaysia’s home living market.”

Looking ahead, the group stays cautiously optimistic, backed by 6% growth in Malaysia’s services sector in Q1’25. The ongoing improvement in wage levels and household incomes, alongside fiscal support such as the civil servant salary revisions and higher minimum wages, is expected to sustain consumer spending momentum. SSF will continue capitalising on this favourable environment through rebranding, store modernisation, and digital outreach.