Sustainability – Need to close intention-execution gap, says Schneider Electric Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: While 93% of Malaysian companies have set sustainability goals, only 45% are turning those goals into real action, according to the latest Schneider Electric Sustainability Survey.

Schneider Electric Malaysia country president Eugene Quah said the gap between intention and execution is where the real challenge lies.

To close this gap, he said, businesses need to treat sustainability as a strategic opportunity, not just a requirement.

“That means embedding it into everyday decisions, tackling barriers such as budget constraints and unclear direction, and aligning everyone around a shared purpose.

“Hence, we help companies move from ambition to action through our three-step approach – strategise, digitise and decarbonise.

“Whether it’s building a roadmap, using real-time data through our solutions such as EcoStruxure, or implementing clean technologies, we are here to support businesses at every step. Because when sustainability becomes part of how you work, real change happens,“ Quah told SunBiz.

He said Malaysian businesses must prepare for several transformative trends in energy management and automation.

These are artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure and data centres, renewable and green energy integration, and Industry 5.0 and smart automation.

Quah said as AI adoption accelerates, demand for high-performance, energy-efficient data centres is surging, and Malaysia – particularly Johor – is seeing strong investment in digital infrastructure.

“Schneider Electric helps operators deploy AI-ready facilities quickly and sustainably with high-density power systems, advanced liquid cooling, and software-driven energy intelligence. Its new reference designs, developed with Nvidia, support liquid-cooled AI clusters up to 132kW per rack and are optimised for the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 and Blackwell platforms, enabling scalable, resilient infrastructure for AI workloads,“ he addeid.

Touching on the integration of renewable and green energy, Quah noted that, in line with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap, businesses are increasingly shifting towards solar, wind and other clean energy sources.

“Schneider Electric supports this transition with microgrid solutions, smart inverters, and energy management platforms that optimise the use of renewables while maintaining grid stability,“ said Quah.

Moving on to Industry 5.0 and smart automation, he said as Malaysia embraces Industry 5.0, the focus is shifting towards human-centric, sustainable and resilient manufacturing. “Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform enables smart factories with real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI-powered automation, enhancing productivity while reducing energy consumption.”

Quah said that with rapid advancements in industrial automation, Schneider Electric is preparing its workforce and partners for the future of work in the energy and automation sectors.

“To get our workforce and partners ready for the future, we are investing in upskilling and reskilling, especially in digital tech, energy management, and automation.

“We recently signed an MoU with Universiti Malaya to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world experience, helping students become job-ready and aligned with industry needs. This comes at a crucial time as Malaysia works to close its talent gap in engineering and AI, a goal highlighted by the prime minister himself.

“At Schneider Electric, we foster a culture of collaboration with developers and system integrators through our platform and innovation hubs. By partnering with contractors, startups and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), we co-create smarter, more sustainable solutions that drive meaningful impact.

“By building strong talent pipelines and embracing digital-first thinking, we hope to help shape a workforce that’s ready to lead in a more automated, low-carbon future,“ he said.

Moving on, Quah said as Malaysia advances towards its net-zero ambitions, Schneider Electric is proud to be a trusted partner for businesses on their sustainability journey, empowering them with innovative solutions to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and smart infrastructure, particularly within the real estate sector.

He added that Schneider Electric delivers advanced energy management solutions to help Malaysian businesses optimise usage, cut costs, and achieve sustainability goals. Through EcoStruxure, it integrates energy, automation and software to provide real-time insights and control.

Quah said serving sectors ranging from buildings and data centres to manufacturing and utilities, its tools – including energy monitoring, smart building systems and microgrids – empower organisations to manage and optimise consumption for a more sustainable and resilient future.

On renewable energy solutions, Quah said Schneider Electric is at the forefront of enabling the global shift to renewable energy through a wide range of innovative solutions and services.

“We can support Malaysia in developing and implementing comprehensive renewable energy strategies, including power purchase agreements, distributed generation, energy storage, microgrids and energy attribute certificates.

“Our offerings are designed to help businesses reduce emissions, manage energy costs, and meet sustainability goals efficiently and reliably.”

Quah said Schneider Electric also delivers smart grid solutions that modernise power systems for greater resilience, flexibility, and sustainability. Its EcoStruxure ADMS platform integrates energy management, outage restoration, distributed energy resources, demand response, and operational efficiency into one unified system.

Trusted by utilities serving more than 150 million customers worldwide, it is recognised globally for innovation and impact.