Trump begins White House demolition for new US$250 mil ballroom

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has literally begun demolition work on the White House after being frequently described as a political wrecking ball for his unconventional approach.

Construction crews started tearing down part of the East Wing on Monday as the former property mogul announced the formal commencement of work on a massive new US$250 million ballroom.

AFP journalists witnessed a mechanical excavator ripping through the East Wing facade, leaving behind a chaotic mess of broken masonry, rubble and steel wires.

Republican Trump told college baseball players visiting the White House that they might occasionally hear construction noise from the other side of the building.

The 79-year-old billionaire later made an official announcement that work had started on what will be the largest addition to the US presidential mansion in more than one hundred years.

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom,“ Trump stated on his Truth Social network.

Trump confirmed the East Wing was being fully modernised during this process and would become more beautiful than ever upon completion.

The East Wing traditionally houses the offices of US first ladies while the president works in the West Wing and the first family lives in the Executive Mansion.

Although Trump described the East Wing as completely separate from the White House itself, it actually connects physically to the main mansion through a covered colonnade.

Trump explained the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom with 1,000-person capacity was necessary for hosting large state dinners and other events currently held in temporary tents.

The former reality television star hosted a glamorous dinner at the White House last week for ballroom donors.

Guests included representatives from technology firms like Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft and Palantir along with defense contractor Lockheed Martin, all companies with significant government contracts or dealings.

Attendees also featured twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of cryptocurrency platform Gemini, who gained fame as jilted investors portrayed in the Facebook origin movie “The Social Network.”

“The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous patriots, Great American companies, and, yours truly,“ Trump announced, adding this ballroom would serve generations to come.

This ballroom construction represents the largest component of Trump’s extensive White House renovations since returning to power in January, including gold decor in the Oval Office and Rose Garden paving.

Trump has additionally revealed plans for a massive triumphal arch in Washington, nicknamed the “Arc de Trump” after AFP first reported the proposal. – AFP