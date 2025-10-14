Taiwan’s Synology views Malaysia as key growth market in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Synology Inc, a Taiwanese network-attached storage specialist, has positioned Malaysia as a key market in Southeast Asia, driven by rising demand from both the private and government sectors amid the nation’s digital transformation efforts.

Synology regional manager Thachawan Chinchanakarn said Malaysia’s clear direction in advancing its digital economy aligns well with the company’s mission to empower organisations with secure and efficient data management solutions.

“In Malaysia, the key driver of digital transformation is not only the private sector but also the government.

“The Malaysian Digital Transformation Blueprint provides a clear framework, and I understand the country is now entering phase two – a stage where the government is encouraging every sector to embrace digitalisation actively,” Thachawan said in a media briefing today.

She added that this nationwide momentum presents significant opportunities for Synology.

“When every business and organisation undergoes digital transformation, the amount of data being generated increases exponentially. The first need that arises is reliable storage, followed by robust data protection – and that is where Synology plays a vital role,” she said.

Thachawan noted that Synology remains committed to supporting Malaysia’s digital agenda by delivering scalable, secure, and accessible data solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and public institutions alike.

Further, she reaffirmed that Malaysia remains one of Synology’s key markets within Southeast Asia, underlining the country’s consistent double-digit growth and rising demand for data management solutions.

“Our growth in Malaysia continues to be very strong, with the government sector showing the biggest expansion this year. We have also seen a significant increase in demand for backup solutions, as more organisations recognise the importance of data protection following a series of cyber incidents in the country,” Thachawan said.

She noted that while awareness around data backup was limited just a few years ago, the situation has changed rapidly.

“Two or three years ago, many businesses did not prioritise backup systems. Today, that has shifted — companies now understand that data protection is essential, not optional. This awareness has led to a surge in projects focused specifically on backup and recovery solutions,” Thachawan said.

Beyond backup, Synology has observed a growing need for storage infrastructure, particularly within Malaysia’s manufacturing industry.

“The manufacturing sector is one of the main drivers of storage demand, as businesses scale up operations and digitalise production processes,” Thachawan said.

When asked about Synology’s plans for deeper local investment, she said the company continues to evaluate opportunities to strengthen its presence in Malaysia.

“Southeast Asia is one of our flagship regions, and Malaysia is a critical part of that. While most of our research and development and investment still come from our headquarters in Taiwan, we have built a strong local ecosystem here through our trusted partners.”

Thachawan added that Synology’s long-term commitment to Malaysia remains firm. “We have been in the Malaysian market for over 15 years, and our localisation strategy continues through our partners – ensuring that we stay close to customers’ needs and deliver solutions tailored for the local market.”

Thachawan said Synology plans to strengthen its localisation efforts in Malaysia next year, particularly in enhancing service quality and expanding customer support through its local partners.

“Our local partners in Malaysia are very strong, and together we aim to deliver even better service experiences in the coming year,” she said, adding that their goal is to help the market understand that Synology offers complete data management solutions – not just storage devices.

In 2026, Thachawan said, their focus will be on positioning Synology as a trusted data management solution provider – one that empowers Malaysian organisations to manage, protect, and maximise the value of their data.

Addressing affordability concerns, Thachawan said Synology’s solutions are designed to be cost-effective and accessible, especially for Malaysian and Asean SMEs that often face budget constraints when investing in IT infrastructure.

“When we talk about budget limitations, it does not mean companies don’t have a budget, it’s just that many prioritise operational spending before IT. That’s why we developed our solutions to deliver enterprise-grade performance at a price point that’s attainable for SMEs,“ she explained.

Thachawan highlighted Synology’s integrated ecosystem as a key differentiator that helps reduce costs.

She noted that Synology simplifies this process by offering a complete all-in-one solution.

“Our offering, such as ActiveProtect, combines hardware, software, and storage in a single package. Instead of paying for three separate systems, you only pay once – making it far more efficient and affordable for businesses looking to strengthen their data protection without overspending,” Thachawan said.