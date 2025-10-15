TNB extends condolences after fatal landslide at Cybersouth site

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has confirmed that a landslide at a project site in Cybersouth claimed the life of a contractor worker and left another injured.

In a Facebook post, TNB extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and sympathies to the injured worker.

The company said it is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

“All work at the site has been suspended following the directive given to the main contractor until investigations are completed.

“TNB remains committed to ensuring that safety is always prioritised by all parties involved, including contractors, in all its business operations,” it said.

Yesterday, the media reported a Bangladeshi contract worker was killed while another was injured after being buried in a landslide at a project site near Cybersouth.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 4.19pm, with a team from the Dengkil station arriving at the scene nine minutes later.

Both victims, Bangladeshi men employed as contract workers for TNB, were reportedly buried under soil while carrying out work at the site, said the department’s operations division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar.

“One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel, while the other sustained a broken arm,” he said in a statement.