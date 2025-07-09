The Haven rewrites ethical development

IPOH: Recent trends in the domestic real estate market show there is growing demand for ethical business practices and sustainable development.

According to industry analysts, buyers increasingly favour developers who demonstrate social responsibility and long-term stewardship over those focused solely on profitability.

Situated in an idyllic natural setting in Ipoh, The Haven’s philosophy aligns with this shift, positioning the firm as a leader in responsible real estate development.

“At The Haven, our foundation is rooted in transparency and a steadfast commitment to full responsibility – a philosophy that sets us apart in a real estate sector often dominated by profit-driven motives,” The Haven Group CEO Peter Chan told SunBiz.

“While financial sustainability is necessary to maintain our operations, our primary objective has always been to deliver unparalleled value to our purchasers and the broader community,” he said.

Unlike many industry players who prioritise quick returns, Chan pointed out that The Haven has invested time and resources into project maintenance and community initiatives on a pro bono basis – actions that, while not directly profitable, reflect the developer’s core values and dedication to long-term impact.

This approach has not always been understood or appreciated by the market, with some questioning the viability of such a model in a competitive landscape, he said.

“However, persistence and authenticity have begun to yield results. After a decade of steadfast loyalty, our stakeholders – including industry participants and unit owners – are recognising the true value of our mission.

“Despite ongoing challenges, The Haven remains resilient, confident that integrity will ultimately prevail,” he said.

Moving on, Chan said for decades, Ipoh’s economic vitality faded into the background – dwindling confidence, sluggish growth, and limited appeal to both domestic and international investors.

Landed homes dominated the city’s property landscape, while most locals found condominium living a foreign concept.

“When The Haven launched its luxury development in Tambun, just 5km from the city centre, skepticism ran high: Ipoh residents questioned its viability and location, while valuers and bankers openly doubted its potential.

“Yet, The Haven’s innovative approach – blending home and hospitality, residence and vacation, investment and personal use, nature and urban convenience – garnered overwhelming early interest.

“Global marketing campaigns sparked a wave of bookings, but local hesitation led to widespread cancellations; ultimately, only two units were sold.

“Despite these hurdles, The Haven’s story is far from over. Today, young professionals and digital nomads are reimagining Ipoh’s potential as they seek affordable luxury and work-life balance,” Chan said.

He also noted that industry reports highlight a shift towards mixed-use, nature-integrated developments in secondary cities, with buyers valuing unique lifestyle offerings over traditional city centre prestige.

The Haven’s vision positions it at the forefront of this trend – proving that resilience and innovation can transform even the most challenging markets.

Chan said the greatest challenge faced in this project was twofold: first, successfully completing and selling the units – an objective achieved by 2013 – and second, managing the ongoing quality, management, and image upgrade of The Haven to ensure it became the premier development in Ipoh.

“Our greatest challenge wasn’t just building and selling The Haven—it was safeguarding its reputation as Ipoh’s premier development.

“When a neighbouring project threatened our standards, we took a stand for quality and community, even if it meant facing tough legal and relational hurdles.

“In the end, our dedication to quality prevailed, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the region,” Chan said.

He said The Haven remains steadfast in its conviction, having consistently contributed to both the state and nation without wrongdoing.

Despite years of adversity and repeated attempts by detractors to undermine its progress, the impact has always been minimal.

“Our experience has shown us that perseverance, principled action, and faith in justice will ultimately lead to success – as evidenced by the many obstacles we’ve already overcome,” Chan said.

Profit serves only to sustain operations, not as the primary goal.

“For 10 years, we’ve invested in quality and community, often without immediate return. Today, our stake-holders see the value in this approach, and we’re confident that integrity will guide us through any challenge,” he said.

Touching on talent, Chan said Ipoh presents unique workforce challenges, as it has long been overlooked for career growth, prompting many young professionals to seek opportunities in thriving towns and cities. The remaining talent pool often consists of those with local commitments.

“Despite challenges in Ipoh’s workforce, The Haven has built a loyal, driven team through training and values-based development.”