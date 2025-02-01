Thousands of Years Media aims to position Malaysia as global entertainment powerhouse

PETALING JAYA: Thousands of Years Media (ToYM), a recently launched venture by SunStrong Entertainment, aspires to redefine Malaysia’s entertainment landscape and position the country as a global entertainment powerhouse.

Founder and CEO Jment Lim said that with a strategy focused on innovation, education and collaboration, the company envisions creating a model that inspires the local industry while resonating on the international stage.

“We are investing significant resources into this venture to position the model at the forefront. This will show others that we can create history for Malaysia, not just by following global trends, but by setting examples and making the country iconic,” he said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

He emphasised ToYM’s commitment to nurture local talent, integrate cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and foster partnerships with both domestic and international stakeholders.

“The company is collaborating with international institutions to enhance education and production quality. This platform is not just about entertainment, it is about providing opportunities and bringing global expertise to Malaysia while nurturing home-grown talent,” said Lim.

He said the company’s blueprint includes creating jobs in creative and technology industries while driving Malaysia’s global competitiveness in entertainment.

“Beyond profit, the company emphasises sustainability and community impact, aligning its growth with the nation’s broader development goals. Our mission is to not only entertain but also to inspire and empower. We aim to make Malaysia the first choice for global entertainment investments,” said Lim.

He noted that ToYM sees AI as a pivotal tool in closing the quality gap between Malaysia’s entertainment offerings and those of global giants such as Hollywood.

“AI can elevate production quality, but we need a stronger ecosystem. Right now, finding skilled programmers and technicians in Malaysia remains a challenge. That is why education is key. By partnering with global institutions, we aim to create a foundation for AI integration in entertainment.”

Lim said ToYM is not just focused on immediate gains but has set its sights on long-term goals.

He revealed the company’s ambition to achieve an initial public offering and ultimately become one of the world’s top 100 companies. “This is a huge dream. It may not happen in this generation, but we are laying the groundwork for future generations to carry forward.”

Furthermore, Lim highlighted Southeast Asia’s potential as a hub for entertainment growth, driven by its diverse population and cultural ties. “Malaysia has always been the first choice for international collaborations, especially with China, because of our friendly culture and multilingual capabilities,” he noted.

Despite these ambitions, Lim acknowledged the limitations of Malaysia’s domestic market and the need to overcome technical and infrastructural challenges. “Our market is small and we lack advanced technical skills, but with the right collaborations and investments, we can scale globally,” he said.

Lim’s vision for ToYM underscores the belief in transformative power of entertainment.

“Entertainment can bring knowledge, improve lives and create positive energy. That is the kind of impact we want our work to have,” he said.

With its focus on innovation, education, and collaboration, he said, ToYM is poised to redefine Malaysia’s entertainment narrative, aiming not just to compete globally but to set a new benchmark for the industry.