TMOG teams up with PKNS, DatumCorp to raise the bar on luxury living

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s modern home renovator The Makeover Guys (TMOG) has partnered with the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) and DatumCorp International (DCI), marking a notable chapter in luxury living at Datum Jelatek Residence.

In this partnership, TMOG has been appointed as the official home renovator for a limited-time, limited-units promotional offer exclusively at Datum Jelatek Residence. Homebuyers of Datum Jelatek Residence will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy TMOG’s complimentary package featuring meticulously curated and designer-furnished units. This offer is solely available to new homebuyers of Datum Jelatek Residence, ensuring their experience of refined living without the hassle of costly renovation expenses.

The move-in-ready designer packages offered by TMOG also provide the next level of flexibility for Datum Jelatek home purchasers, as they will be tailored to buyers’ individual needs and desires. Additionally, each unit purchase will receive a complimentary home appliances voucher worth up to RM5,000, adding further value to the overall investment. With renovation costs seamlessly absorbed by the developer, homebuyers can revel in the convenience of a fully furnished unit from the moment they receive their keys, sparing them the time, effort, and expense associated with traditional renovations.

“We have enjoyed working with PKNS and DCI in developing an accessible luxury living standard for local homeowners,” said The Makeover Guys founder and CEO Gavin Liew.

With a total of 712 meticulously crafted units spread across 5.6 acres of prime leasehold land, Datum Jelatek Residence offers a wide array of unit sizes ranging from 550 sq ft to 1,645 sq ft, catering to the diverse needs of modern urban dwellers.

Completed in 2022, this transit-oriented project seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, providing residents with convenience and connectivity to Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant recreational landmarks and iconic retail hubs.

This landmark collaboration between TMOG, PKNS, and DCI is poised to set a new benchmark of luxury living, redefining the landscape of the real estate industry in Malaysia.