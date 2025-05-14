Trend Micro awards MM Computer units for outstanding partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: MM Computer Systems Sdn Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Micro Technology Solution Sdn Bhd (MTS) and SMind Sdn Bhd, have been honored by Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity.

MTS has been named Partner of the Year 2024 and has also received the prestigious Partner Excellence Award 2024-2025 (Elite).

SMind has been awarded the Service Partner of the Year 2024.

These prestigious accolades acknowledge the subsidiaries’ outstanding performance, dedication to customer service, and strategic alignment with Trend Micro’s cybersecurity vision.

The Partner of the Year and Partner Excellence (Elite) awards bestowed upon MTS highlight its exceptional capabilities, including consistent delivery of new revenue streams, superior customer support, robust management-level collaboration, and strategic alignment with Trend Micro’s business goals.

SMind’s recognition as Service Partner of the Year underscores its commitment to exceptional technical support and service excellence, significantly contributing to client satisfaction and operational success.

Established in 2003, MTS consistently demonstrates industry-leading expertise in managed IT services, cybersecurity, and systems integration.

The company is driven by highly skilled professionals and supported by certifications such as ISO9001:2015, CIDB Grade 7, and recognition from the Ministry of Finance Malaysia.

“These awards reflect our subsidiaries’ dedication to cybersecurity excellence and their strong partnership with Trend Micro,“ MM Computer Systems managing director Macken Young said.

“We are proud to have significantly contributed to our shared commercial success and cybersecurity leadership.”

Through strategic collaborations with Trend Micro, both MTS and SMind have successfully implemented comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, enhancing protection against increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

These partnerships consistently deliver superior value to clients, strengthening their cybersecurity posture and operational resilience.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, MM Computer Systems remains committed to enhancing service offerings and expanding regional presence.

The company plans to further invest in cybersecurity technologies and training to meet the growing demands of the digital landscape.