Tropicana hires The Makeover Guys to transform SouthPlace 2 Residences

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corporation Bhd continues to redefine the art of living through a strategic partnership with home renovation experts – The Makeover Guys.

Limited up to only 50 units, purchasers will enjoy a seamless home ownership experience at an unbeatable value offering – three themes of designer furnished packages at SouthPlace 2, Tropicana Metropark, Subang Jaya.

Home owners can choose between 2-bedroom units and 3-bedroom units which range from 758 sq ft to 1,044 sq ft in size from as low as RM1,467 a month.

Tropicana marketing & sales and business development managing director Ixora Ang said, “In 2013, we envisioned Tropicana Metropark as a well-connected and sustainable township. After more than 10 years in the making, this township has flourished and become a vibrant community offering lifestyle components such as residential, commercial, education, recreational parks and a dedicated link bridge for effortless connectivity. As a town-planning expert, we understand the market demand therefore we have specially crafted these stress-free home ownership solutions offering easy financing such as low downpayments, low monthly instalments as well as free legal fees and stamp duties with complimentary designer furnished homes worth up to RM60,000. With this, we hope to make the journey of owning your dream home much more accessible.”

The Makeover Guys founder and CEO, Gavin Liew said, “Together with Tropicana, we have created three unique design themes to suit different lifestyles. The first theme Generation Zen is ideal for those who prefer a sleek, modern minimalist living space. Mid-Century Daydream offers a harmonious blend of classic style and modern comfort. More Terracotta introduces a bold, vibrant palette for those who embrace a bolder aesthetic. All three designer themes are distinct yet timeless.”

Tropicana Metropark is an 88-acre freehold township located in the heart of Subang Jaya. This ever-evolving township is home to residential, commercial, education, recreational parks and a dedicated link bridge providing strategic ingress and egress to the Federal Highway.

Integrating a sustainable and prosperous sense of community, it is quickly becoming a vibrant community hub in Subang Jaya, especially with the development of SouthPlace 2 Residences and Shoppes.