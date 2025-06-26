TRX to complete 10th tower by 2Q 2029 amid rising demand

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) has commenced construction on its 10th commercial tower, with completion expected by the second quarter of 2029. The 39-storey development aims to meet increasing demand for high-end office space in Kuala Lumpur’s financial district.

TRX City Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Azmar Talib stated that the new tower aligns with strong market demand, as existing buildings in the area approach full occupancy.

“We are guided by data and demand, with strong momentum and projected full occupancy in the near term, the launch of this new tower is timely,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The upcoming tower will feature flexible floorplates, multi-level security, direct access to the mass rapid transit station, and compliance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Malaysia has been confirmed as the anchor tenant, leasing 250,000 square feet of space for 20 years. The firm will relocate its headquarters from KL Sentral to the new TRX tower.

Azmar noted that TRX has already delivered over nine million square feet of mixed-use developments, including office, retail, hotel, and residential spaces. Residential units are over 95% sold, while operational office buildings have reached nearly 80% occupancy.

Global firms such as Ant International, Bin Zayed Group, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Investor Services have chosen TRX as their base, reflecting confidence in Kuala Lumpur’s financial hub potential.

To date, TRX has attracted over RM8 billion in investments and houses more than 20,000 knowledge workers across its 28.32-hectare site.