U Mobile rolls out enhanced home 5G bundle with Samsung 4K smart TVs

PETALING JAYA: Building on the success of its U Home 5G broadband plan, U Mobile is offering an even more unbeatable bundling to its subscribers with the addition of the latest Samsung 4K smart TVs.

The latest U Home 5G bundle will consist of a free WiFi 6 router and the latest generation of Samsung smart TVs, the highlight being the 85-inch Crystal UHD DU7000 4K Smart TV.

The enhanced bundle will give customers the opportunity to have their dream Samsung smart TV in their homes via attractive payment options from the telco, such as U PayLater, which offers 0% interest rate instalment, or U SaveMore, which offers more savings on device. On top of that, customers also enjoy free three-month instalment on the TV.

U Mobile chief marketing officer Navin Manian said: “U Mobile is always exploring new ways for our customers to enjoy the power of 5G. For this latest U Home 5G bundling, we are delighted to partner with leading consumer electronics brand Samsung to offer their latest Smart TVs. Customers can opt for a variety of specifications to fit their needs.

“Of course, the highlight is the 85-inch Crystal UHD DU7000 4K Smart TV as we are the first in the industry to offer such a size. Moving forward, we will explore more bundling that will enable our customers to fully reap the benefits of 5G in the comfort of their homes.”

Samsung Malaysia Electronics president M. Denny Kim said: “At Samsung, we believe 5G will elevate and reshape entertainment experiences for consumers. By offering our advanced Samsung smart TVs, we are ensuring that U Mobile customers can fully maximise their 5G experience. Samsung’s partnership with U Mobile underscores our vision of a seamlessly connected future, as 5G ushers in a new era where the latest advancements meaningfully enrich people’s lives, communities and society.”

For the latest U Home 5G bundling, customers who prefer smaller specifications can choose from the options of 50”, 65” and 75” smart TVs, with monthly payments starting from just RM65. Besides the free three-month instalment and free WiFi-6 5G router, customers enjoy free delivery and TV installation service when they subscribe for the new U Home 5G bundle. For more info, visit www.u.com.my.