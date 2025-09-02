UBS is Bursa’s first foreign Islamic broker

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd announced the onboarding of UBS Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd as its latest Islamic Participating Organisation, the first foreign broker to offer Islamic stockbroking services through a dedicated Islamic window on Bursa Malaysia-i, the world’s first end-to-end syariah-compliant investing platform.

In a statement yesterday, Bursa Malaysia said that this development reflects the growing global demand for syariah-compliant investing and reinforces the exchange’s commitment to making Malaysia’s Islamic capital market more accessible to both international and domestic investors seeking ethical and syariah compliant investment opportunities.

Islamic Stockbroking Services and Bursa Malaysia-i Islamic stockbroking provides investors with access to syariah-compliant securities trading, conducted either through a dedicated Islamic window or a full-fledged Islamic brokerage. This ensures clear segregation between Islamic and conventional dealings across both trading and post-trading activities.

Introduced in September 2016, Bursa Malaysia-i offers end-to-end exchange-related services structured within a syariah framework, enabling investors to trade syariah-compliant instruments through a robust and transparent infrastructure.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed said: “UBS Securities’ onboarding as the first foreign broker offering Islamic stockbroking services on Bursa Malaysia-i marks a milestone in our efforts to grow and diversify Malaysia’s Islamic capital market. This aligns with our strategic focus to enhance market vibrancy and inclusivity, while reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for syariah-compliant investing.”

With syariah-compliant equities forming the majority of their offerings, he added they remain committed to broadening access, deepening liquidity, and advancing Malaysia’s role as a global gateway for Islamic capital market solutions.

“The syariah-compliant securities market capitalisation has expanded 14.3% year-on-year, increasing from RM1.17 trillion in 2023 to RM1.34 trillion as at end 2024, underscoring Malaysia’s role as a leading Islamic finance hub,” he said.

UBS Securities country head May Lee said: “UBS Securities is delighted to be the first foreign financial institution to offer Islamic stock-broking window. Today, UBS Securities maintains its top foreign broker and overall top three broker positions in Malaysia with market share of 10%. We continue to identify attractive investment opportunities in Malaysia and remain overweight in Malaysian equities. This latest initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to provide global access to Malaysia’s capital markets while expanding our comprehensive suite of investment products for our clients.”

With UBS Securities’ inclusion, there are now 18 stockbroking firms offering Islamic stockbroking services on Bursa Malaysia-i.

UBS Securities’ Islamic stockbroking services commence yesterday, marking a new chapter in foreign stockbroking within Malaysia’s Islamic capital market.