Uganda keen to tap Malaysia’s expertise in palm oil industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Uganda’s journey in palm oil is just beginning and the republic is keen on tapping Malaysian expertise in cultivation and development of the commodity, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu said.

“We have only recently started planting oil palm trees, and it is still in its early stages. But when you fly into Malaysia, it is an entirely different story. Oil palms almost entirely dominate the landscape. It is hard to comprehend the scale of it until you see it first-hand.

“What is the story behind Malaysia’s success with palm oil? How did they get to where they are today?

“My minister of agriculture is here with us, and it is a conversation we need to have, because there is much we can learn from Malaysia’s experience,” she told reporters at the Uganda Pearl of Africa Business Forum and Expo 2025 today.

Uganda is inviting investors from Malaysia to establish partnerships and tap into various resources in the African country, particularly in agriculture, tourism, science, technology and digital transformation.

Ruth Nankabirwa said Uganda sees significant potential for collaboration with Malaysia, particularly in the mineral development sector.

She said Malaysia has already begun mineral extraction, and there are opportunities for both countries to share experiences and strategies.

“Uganda has implemented one of the most robust regulatory frameworks for the mineral sector on the African continent, with a strong emphasis on value addition. In the oil and gas sector, Uganda is already working with Malaysia’s Petronas through the Uganda National Oil Company, and there is a clear desire to deepen this partnership.

“Uganda is on the verge of commencing oil production, and there is much to share – from technical insights to challenges faced. Both countries are transitioning away from fossil fuels, yet Uganda and Malaysia continue to rely on the revenue these resources provide to fund development.”

Ruth Nankabirwa said Uganda is actively advancing its energy and mineral development initiatives, creating significant opportunities for international collaboration and investment.

Among the key projects is the Kabalega Petrochemical Industrial Park, strategically positioned to benefit from Uganda’s oil refinery.

“As the refinery is developed, a wide range of industrial opportunities will emerge. For instance, by-products such as ammonium nitrate can support the production of fertilisers, opening doors for investment in petrochemicals and agro-industrial inputs.

“The industrial park itself will also require a variety of support services, including hospitality and logistics, presenting further business potential. Additionally, the park is home to Uganda’s second international airport, enhancing its connectivity and strategic importance,“ she said.

Beyond the refinery, Ruth Nankabirwa noted that Uganda is preparing to announce new licensing rounds for petroleum exploration.

She said that to date, only 40% of the country’s petroleum potential has been explored, leaving 60% untapped.

“Companies interested in entering the sector will have opportunities to acquire new exploration blocks, including some that have been returned by TotalEnergies SE, a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company, and are now open for reallocation.

“On the mineral side, investors can partner with the Uganda National Mining Company to develop mines across a range of mineral resources.

“These developments form part of Uganda’s broader strategy to promote value addition and sustainable resource management while positioning the country as a key player in regional energy and mineral markets,“ Ruth Nankabirwa said.

With Malaysia’s annual exports to Uganda reaching US$250 million (RM1.1 billion), the expo is poised to deepen trade relationships and introduce Uganda as the prime investment destination in East Africa.

The Uganda Pearl of Africa Business Forum and Expo 2025 showcases the seriousness of investment and trade ties between Uganda and Malaysia, with four of Uganda’s key Cabinet ministers present at the event.

Organised by the High Commission of the Republic of Uganda to Malaysia and World-One Business Federation, the two-day event presents an opportunity for stakeholders to connect directly with Uganda’s toppolicymakers to explore opportunities and forge strategic partnerships.