KUALA LUMPUR: United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd announced its role as joint coordinator, mandated lead arranger, underwriter and book runner in one of Southeast Asia’s largest data centre financing transactions.

The landmark transaction, which involved a dual currency loan of RM15 billion, is also the largest syndicated green Islamic facility in Malaysia.

The bank said in a statement today that the deal supports Singapore-based DayOne’s transformative data centre development in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“It was successfully arranged by UOB in syndication with six other leading financial institutions, reflecting the collaborative spirit essential for delivering transformative infrastructure projects in the region,” it added.

UOB Malaysia chief executive officer Ng Wei Wei said the landmark transaction reflected the bank’s dedication to supporting infrastructure projects that drive sustainable digital transformation across ASEAN.

“By jointly financing DayOne’s data centre in the JS-SEZ, we are not only supporting Malaysia’s digital economy but also strengthening the connectivity backbone that enables businesses from both sides of the Causeway to thrive in the Digital Age.

“We remain committed to the continuous support and development of the JS-SEZ as a strategic economic corridor that enhances regional connectivity and drives sustainable growth,” she added.

The bank’s involvement in the landmark financing aligns with the bank’s broader strategy to support sustainable infrastructure development across Asia.