US’s Vertiv to set up manufacturing facility in Johor to anchor expansion in Southeast Asia

PETALING JAYA: Vertiv Holdings Co, an American multinational provider of critical infrastructure and services for data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments, is setting up a new facility in Johor to anchor its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Vertiv Asia vice-president Paul Churchill said Vertiv has been steadily strengthening its presence across Asia, and Malaysia is a key market in that strategy.

“We are establishing a manufacturing facility in Johor to scale our regional production capabilities and respond to growing demand for digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia. Our investment in Malaysia is part of our broader strategy to build an integrated network of operations in Southeast Asia,” he told SunBiz.

Churchill said Malaysia offers a strong foundation for investment, bringing together supportive government policies, demand from hyperscalers and cloud providers, cost competitiveness and a deepening pool of skilled talent.

“These strengths make it an ideal location for developing the next generation of critical infrastructure,” he said, adding that Malaysia’s rise as a strategic force in Southeast Asia’s technology landscape has not gone unnoticed on the global stage.

“The country is no longer just a consumer of digital services, but a builder of the systems, technology and platforms that power them.”

“Beyond its strength in manufacturing, Malaysia has consistently drawn strong interest from global technology leaders including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services, alongside an expanding ecosystem of cloud and AI providers, hyperscalers, and infrastructure partners,” Churchill said.

Between January and mid-April 2025, Malaysia recorded RM16.2 billion in digital investments, with more than 60% directed towards data centre and cloud developments.

Johor is at the centre of this growth, with 30 projects completed or under way and 20 more pending approval. This reinforces its emergence as a key digital corridor in the region.

Churchhill said the government’s proactive approach is helping accelerate this progress.

“Policies such as the Cyber Security Act 2024, the Data Sharing Act and the creation of the National AI Office provide a strong regulatory framework that helps build confidence among companies looking to invest in the nation.”

“National efforts that include active public-private partnerships to build AI-ready talent are also key factors that help position Malaysia for long-term success in this field,” he emphasised

Vertiv is committed to enabling a more environmentally responsible future by delivering critical digital infrastructure that is not only highly reliable but also energy and water-efficient, Churchill emphasised.

“Malaysia is a key partner in this journey, and we look forward to supporting the country’s continued leadership in shaping Southeast Asia’s digital economy.”

Alongside the upcoming Johor facility, Vertiv has launched the Vertiv Academy in the Philippines and opened an office in Indonesia, with the goal of expanding its services and technical capabilities, while simultaneously developing local talent which in turn builds long-term resilience within the digital ecosystem in the region.

Across the region, Churchill said, demand for AI-ready data centres is rising sharply with Southeast Asia’s data centre capacity projected to grow by nearly 1.5 times, driven by AI workloads that require higher power density, efficient cooling, and smarter energy management.

“Vertiv is responding to this shift by investing in advanced infrastructure technologies, including liquid cooling, modular and microgrid-powered facilities, heat reuse strategies, and advanced energy management systems,” he added.

Churchill said these these innovations are designed to support the performance and sustainability needs of high-density environments, ensuring data centres are equipped to meet the growing demands of AI across the region, while also being kinder to the environment.