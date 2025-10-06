Penang JPJ issues 2,946 summonses, impounds 26 vehicles in operation

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department issued 2,946 summons notices and impounded 26 commercial vehicles during a special statewide operation throughout September.

Director Zulkifly Ismail stated that the department inspected 19,191 commercial vehicles and took action against 1,616 vehicles for various offences during the operations from September 1 to 30.

The most common offences included driving without a Vocational Licence with 398 summonses issued and carrying loads exceeding the permitted limit with 277 summonses.

Other frequent violations involved expired or missing driving licences with 232 summonses and expired motor vehicle licences with 227 summonses.

The department also detected 85 summonses for vehicles operating without valid insurance coverage.

Three commercial vehicles driven by foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan were seized during the operation.

Zulkifly confirmed that foreigners are not permitted to work as commercial vehicle drivers under Malaysian regulations.

Inspections revealed the three foreign men in their 20s possessed valid travel documents and work permits for other sectors but were working illegally as commercial vehicle drivers.

Some employers hire foreign nationals as commercial vehicle drivers because they accept lower wages than local workers.

The operations will continue until December 31 to ensure commercial vehicle operators comply with the Road Transport Act 1987 and Land Public Transport Act 2010.

Meanwhile, the department inspected 165 commercial vehicles for Speed Limitation Device compliance from October 1 onwards.

Zulkifly reported that 31 vehicles had valid SLD inspection slips while 91 vehicles received Notice 114 for further action.

He expressed encouragement at the compliance level and urged all operators to ensure full adherence to SLD installation requirements.

Speed Limitation Devices are control systems designed to restrict a vehicle’s maximum speed for safety purposes. – Bernama