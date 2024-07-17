ViewQwest’s 10Gbps internet service set to usher in new era of connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: ViewQwest, a leading provider of telecommunications and managed security services in the region, unveiled Malaysia’s first 10Gbps service at an event today.

The event provided a comprehensive look into the future of high-speed connectivity and digital innovation. The 10G Speedtest demonstration showcased the real potential of 10Gbps internet, enabling participants to experience extremely fast downloads and uploads, driven by state-of-the-art Ethernet technology.

Cybersecurity was a key focus of the showcase. Demonstrations on next-generation security threats, including AI deepfakes, illustrated how high-speed internet unlocks new possibilities while introducing new challenges.

The event showcased engaging discussions with ViewQwest’s leadership and representatives, who provided insights into the future of connectivity and security in Malaysia. Attendees were given an exciting glimpse into the transformative potential of 10Gbps internet speeds.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the event demonstrates Malaysia’s fast and reliable internet infrastructure, which will have a transformative impact on the country’s digital future.

“Ultra-speed internet will increase productivity, efficiency, and innovation across all industries, including e-commerce, education, healthcare, finance and even government services,” he said at the demonstration held at the Stride Strata Office @ BBCC in Kuala Lumpur..

He noted that as of the end of May 2024, Malaysia’s award-winning fifth-generation (5G) network, led by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), an agency under the Digital Ministry, boasts over 81.7% coverage of populated areas nationwide, with 14.2 million 5G service subscriptions.

“This impressive digital adoption rate of 41.5% in just under three years has indirectly provided Malaysians with the development of talents and digital trust through the building of such infrastructure,” Gobind said. “To support and manage ultra-speed internet, there must be training for professional technical support teams and experts who can tackle potential cybersecurity misuse.”

He also stated that the Madani government is committed to creating a digitally safe environment in Malaysia, with the CyberSecurity Act passed in Parliament in April.

“Amendments to the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Act 2010 were passed yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat to improve provisions related to the processing of personal data, in line with international standards and practices,” he said.

ViewQwest founder and CEO Vignesa Moorthy said that by making 10Gbps internet available to Malaysian businesses and homes, they are redefining connectivity standards and strengthening their commitment to support the country’s digital future.

“Technologies should serve as tools to enhance society’s logical capabilities while ensuring cybersecurity helps people feel safe and stay connected,” he said.

He added that the 10Gbps demonstration showcases the true potential of 10Gbps internet, allowing visitors to experience lightning-fast downloads and uploads powered by advanced Ethernet technology.

“The latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 7, featuring ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and increased capacity, is also showcased, making it suitable to meet the growing demands of our interconnected lives,” he said.

The 10Gbps service is available as a custom solution to meet the specific needs of businesses and high-bandwidth users. This customised approach ensures that every customer implementation achieves optimal performance and is tailored to meet their specific needs.