Weekend realignment expected to boost Johor FDI

PETALING JAYA: The realignment of weekend holidays to Saturday and Sunday starting Jan 1, 2025 in Johor is expected to attract more foreign investors in an effort to further increase the country’s economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said the initiative would be able to boost trade further since Johor had already managed to record a trade value of RM753 billion, which is equivalent to 29% of the country’s total trade, last year.

Teo, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament said the time frame given for government agencies, private sector and other parties to realign the weekend holidays would enable a smooth transition, coordination and implementation of the changes.

“Hopefully, public, private administration, schools, as well as various other aspects for the Johor community as a whole will run more smoothly after this order is implemented later,” she said through a post on her Facebook page .

Teo at the same time expressed her gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for his consent and approval of the weekend holiday change, and to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail for the announcement.

Meanwhile, G25 (a group of ex-senior civil servants, including former Treasury secretary-general) co-founder Tan Sri Sheriff Kassim said this move will stimulate economic activities in the state by making it a more attractive place for Singaporean and foreign companies to move to if they are looking for a good place to establish their business operations.

“In an age where businesses must go global to expand, Johor shows it recognises the need for change to be in line with world practices. That’s a good sign for the country,” he said.

Centre for Market Education CEO Dr Carmelo Ferlito also believes that it is a good move because it will synchronise business activity in Johor with the rest of the country, Singapore, and the rest of the world.

“I think the business community will gain benefits from this synchronisation,” he said.

Johor’s weekend days off have been on Friday and Saturday since January 2014 to allow Muslims to perform their prayers.

K-Pintar Sdn Bhd CEO RA Thiagaraja said Johor’s reverting to Saturday and Sunday holidays is a good move that will allow businesses in other states to better plan their resources.

“When it is standardised, it will create a conducive environment for inter-state business transactions. It will not incur additional costs.

“If I am supporting a client in Johor, I will have to fork extra money due to the difference in working days.

“Standardising will promote more business activities. It will also boost local tourism, as parents can plan family trips, which can help businesses,” he said.

Cahaya Lagenda Resources Sdn Bhd director Ching Fak Kam said for most parents residing in Johor and working in Singapore, it is a welcoming opportunity to enjoy quality family time.

“As for business people, many of us have significant dealings with Singapore, and if we have days off on opposite schedules, it complicates trading.

“These changes present better opportunities, especially for import and export dealings,” he said.