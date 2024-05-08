Xamble-Nuffnang sees creators platform as backbone for next growth phase

KUALA LUMPUR: Xamble Group Ltd, through its Kuala Lumpur-based subsidiary Nuffnang Sdn Bhd, is aggressively advancing its Xamble Creators platform to harness its full potential in driving growth and innovation.

Chief growth officer Shereen Wong described Xamble Creators as the group’s “secret sauce” for its next growth phase.

She explained that the strategy behind Xamble Creators is three-pronged – connecting the ecosystem of brands, influencers and consumers, growing the influencer community, and grooming and training influencers to deliver impactful marketing campaigns.

“We are inspired by the opportunities to redefine media strategy, empower creators and drive positive change in the creator economy. As part of the creator economy, we recognise its profound impact on reshaping traditional marketing paradigms,” said Wong.

“By championing the voices of creators and fostering collaborative partnerships, we aim to cultivate authentic storytelling and meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. It’s a way forward to empowering brands through AI and the creator economy,” she added.

By leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, the Xamble-Nuffnang group is transforming its business model from service-based to platform-centric, enabling a seamless and effective marketing ecosystem.

“This strategic shift is expected to create more impactful and efficient marketing opportunities in the rapidly growing influencer market,” said Wong.

She added, “Influencer marketing and social commerce will continue to expand as they offer brands highly engaged and targeted audiences, creating more impactful and efficient marketing opportunities.”

The market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the emergence of nano- and micro -influencers and the rise of platforms such as TikTok in the region, Wong said.

One notable trend, she added, is the growing popularity of TikTok Shop, where influencers are capitalising on the platform’s extensive reach and engagement to drive sales directly through their content. This trend is reshaping the e-commerce landscape and providing new avenues for influencers to monetise their followings.

In response to these market dynamics, Xamble also focuses on its live streaming initiatives via the Xamble Live Commerce platform.

Pos Malaysia Bhd group chief marketing, communications and sustainability officer Fiona Liao said the company’s partnership with Nuffnang has leveraged the strengths of influencer marketing and digital engagement, enhancing brand presence and strengthening customer loyalty.

She said the recognition underscores Pos Malaysia’s commitment to elevating its marketing efforts with strategic partners such as the Xamble-Nuffnang group.

“We are dedicated to leveraging innovative strategies and partnerships to build trust and enhance our service offerings, ultimately driving growth and customer satisfaction,” she said. “Our focus remains on continuous improvement and adapting to the dynamic digital landscape in line with our relentless pursuit of excellence to deliver impactful campaigns that resonate with our audience.”