Aeon Bank – Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank – launched

SHAH ALAM: Aeon Bank (M) Bhd launched Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank on May 26 here.

Aeon Bank (M) CEO Raja Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz said the launch is a significant milestone for Aeon Group in Malaysia after 40 years of presence in the country.

“Our mission is to offer safe, simplified and inclusive syariah-compliant digital banking solutions to all Malaysians,” she said at the launch.

Currently, Aeon Bank offers personal banking digital product services such as Savings Account-i, Savings Pots with customisable optimisation features and budgeting tools, with more to come in the near future.

Users who activate their account will be able to access their virtual Aeon Bank x Visa Debit Card-i and request for their own physical Debit Card-i.

“We are in the early phase of our product rollout and will continue to introduce more products and features for our personal banking customers. Over time, we will expand our products and services to small businesses,“ Raja Teh Maimunah said.

For the public launch campaign, Aeon Bank customers who activate their account will be entitled to a sign-up bonus of 3,000 AEON Points and 3X Aeon Points with transactions using the Aeon Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, on top of the profit rate of 3.88% per annum.

Additionally, customers who are part of the Aeon Points Programme will have their membership linked with the Aeon Bank (M) app, which will enable them to enjoy extra benefits and rewards when they make payments at Aeon Group’s outlets and merchants, including Aeon Mall, Aeon Supermarket, Aeon Wellness, La Boheme Bakery, Aeon Fantasy, and more.

The collected Aeon Points can then be converted to cash, which will be credited to the customer’s Aeon Bank (M) account. The bank stated that this is its main selling point.

The campaign will continue with nationwide roadshows in Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Malacca and Sarawak from June till November.

Aeon Bank said it is committed to providing accessible financial services to all, including the underserved and the unbanked, empowering them to pursue their aspirations and achieve economic independence while fostering a more inclusive financial future for all.