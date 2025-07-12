Amateur M’sian golfer barred over long skirt sparks viral debate on dress code

A video posted by Malaysian golf content creator Maryam Ishak (@maryamishakgolf) has gone viral after she claimed she was denied entry to play at the Royal Kampung Kuantan Club because she wore a long skirt.

Maryam, who has been active in golf since 2018, said she was supposed to tee off at 8.30am on July 11 but was stopped by the club secretary over her outfit.

“I’ve worn long skirts to many clubs with no problem. There’s nothing in the rulebook that says it’s not allowed,” she said, adding that her friends, who travelled all the way from Seremban, also decided not to play out of solidarity.

She explained that her skirt did not hinder movement, and she took care to dress modestly.

“I don’t understand what’s wrong with a long skirt. I can run and jump in it. It doesn’t hurt anyone.”

The video drew over 70,000 views after a day of its post and hundreds of reactions, with many questioning the club’s decision.

@ari7474 commented: “Never heard long skirt not allowed. This is a good way to get some explanation from them.”

@Tayapawau urged action: “File an official complaint to MGA... then raise it again during the AGM meeting at Kg Kuantan.”

@Mukhriz Zakaria added: “Most clubs use ‘conservative length’ – usually 1-2 inches above the knee. In Malaysia, maybe this has changed to suit Muslim women, I’m not sure.”

@Abdun Halick clarified: “Yes, long skirts are generally allowed if they meet the dress code. Some clubs may have specific requirements, so it’s best to check.”

@Ree Channel Golf urged a clarification from the club, commenting: “Waiting for the said club to provide an explanation for this. Need to know the justification. Hope they have a good explanation on this.”

The Royal Kampung Kuantan Club had since reportedly stated that each club has its own dress code which must be abided at all times but did not comment further.