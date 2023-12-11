Aeon Credit offers green financing for e-motorbikes

KUALA LUMPUR: Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd has unveiled a groundbreaking Electric Motorcycle Financing, complementing its existing Hire-Purchase i-Scheme and addressing the surging demand in the electric vehicle (EV) financing market. This initiative perfectly aligns with Aeon Credit’s 3-year Sustainability Roadmap and its unwavering commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

In response to Malaysia’s ambitious 2050 carbon-neutral national goal, as articulated in the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025, Aeon Credit introduced its maiden Electric Motorcycle Financing as a pivotal component of its ongoing sustainability strategy and journey. This green financing solution has been meticulously designed to provide customer’s EV ownership and enable them to reduce their carbon footprint towards a sustainable lifestyle.

Additionally, this financing solution shall be accessible to all Malaysians between the ages of 18 and 65 with flexibility to tailor repayment plans, with terms extending up to 84 months, thus catering to a diverse range of financial preferences of the group’s customers.

This financing solution is currently available for the Blueshark electric motorcycles marking the initial step in Aeon Credit’s commitment to low carbon mobility financing.

Simultaneously, the group is proactively working towards extending this innovative green financing solution to encompass a broader spectrum of electric motorcycle brands on a progressive basis to meet the growing customer demand.

Aeon Credit managing director Daisuke Maeda underscores the profound significance of these groundbreaking initiatives stating, “The launch of this maiden green financing solution for our customers represents a significant stride towards the group’s overarching sustainability goals, as it allows us to play a proactive role in contributing to the nation’s carbon neutrality target which has been set forth.”

“In understanding our customers evolving needs and by providing this financing option with our financial inclusion objective, we have seamlessly encouraged the uptake of low-carbon mobility solutions for our customers geared towards their sustainable lifestyles,” he added.

Additionally, he said this launch aligns with the latest tabled 2024 budget which is set to promote the ownership of electric motorcycles through introduction of the Electric Motorcycle Usage Incentive Scheme via cash rebates incentive.

Given the ownership for electric motorcycle is still at a nascent stage in Malaysia, this scheme is expected to spur up the ownership from an accessibility standpoint, in line with nation’s goal to increase the share of electric two-wheelers on the road to 80% by 2050, he added.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to elevating our position as Malaysia’s leading motorcycle financing provider with our firm vision commitment towards the decarbonisation of the nation,” said Daisuke.