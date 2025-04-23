KUANTAN: The confiscation or revocation of land ownership from individuals who fail to pay quit rent in Pahang is implemented in accordance with established procedures, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said today.

He said that before ownership is revoked, landowners will be issued notices, including one to settle outstanding payments first.

To date, he said that 1,082 land titles have been revoked by land administrators throughout Pahang, with more than RM1.4 million collected in penalty revenue.

“If quit rent is not paid, we will confiscate the land, but we issue notices first, meaning we follow the set procedures and regulations,” he said when replying to a question from Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Appointed Assemblyman) in the state assembly.

Wan Rosdy said landowners may negotiate with the land administrator if there are arising issues, as the state government will not arbitrarily cancel land ownership and hand it over to others.