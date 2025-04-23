KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has marked another milestone by becoming the first country in the world granted approval by the Saudi Arabian government to distribute Nusuk cards to hajj pilgrims domestically, before their departure to the Holy Land.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the approval is a recognition of Malaysia’s efficient hajj management system.

“Last year, the Nusuk cards were handed out in Makkah before the Wukuf ritual, but this year, they will be distributed earlier to ease the pilgrims’ movement.

“If we succeed in managing the domestic distribution of the Nusuk cards, the initiative will be extended to other Muslim countries.

“This is a significant recognition from the Saudi government, made possible through the close and strategic cooperation between Tabung Haji (TH) and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah,” he told reporters after visiting the Hajj Visa Processing Unit to observe preparations for the 1446H/2025 pilgrimage season.

Also present were TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain and chief executive officer Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

The Nusuk card, introduced by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, serves as the official identification for all pilgrims worldwide.

Mohd Na’im also extended appreciation to the Saudi government for its efficiency in issuing visas and improving the Nusuk card system.

“Insya-Allah, this achievement will serve as a catalyst for TH to continue providing the best services to Malaysian pilgrims,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the visa issuance process for Malaysian pilgrims for this year’s hajj season has reached 45 per cent.

“TH is also fully prepared for this year’s hajj operations, with readiness at nearly 100 per cent. This year, TH is deploying 632 hajj personnel, comprising welfare staff, medical staff, and external agencies involved,” he added.