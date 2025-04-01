MMEA intercepts boats with 300 Myanmar nationals off Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) intercepted two boats carrying nearly 300 undocumented Myanmar nationals off the southwest coast of Pulau Rebak, Langkawi, yesterday.

Its director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the boats were located at around 4.16 pm, with passengers appearing exhausted after an arduous journey without sufficient food and water.

“It is estimated that nearly 300 individuals were on board. The agency provided immediate assistance, including food supplies and drinking water, before escorting the boats out of Malaysian waters to continue their journey,” he said in a statement today.

He added that they were also working closely with Thai enforcement authorities to gather more information about the movements of the boats.

Mohd Rosli urged the maritime community to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities via the emergency hotline 999 or the Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) at 04-9662750 or 011-58925868.

Yesterday, Mohd Rosli said the MMEA had activated Operation GUARD and intensified patrols to track other undocumented Myanmar nationals reportedly heading to Langkawi.

The operation followed the detention of 196 Myanmar nationals in the Pantai Teluk Yu area of Langkawi at 3.25 am yesterday, after their boat ran aground in the area.