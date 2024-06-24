Bank Negara adds six entities to Financial Consumer Alert List

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has updated the Financial Consumer Alert (FCA) List to include six more entities that are neither authorised nor approved by the central bank.

The six entities are Emar Markets; HF Markets and HF Markets (SV) Pty Ltd; AVAPartner and AVATrade; Just Markets; Etoro Investment; and I Investment 254.

In its social media post today, BNM stated that it has also updated information related to Najmuldin Exchanger, FBS Malaysia, and MIDF Investment Scheme in the FCA List.

“The list is not exhaustive and will be updated regularly,” it said.

On its official website, BNM said the FCA List is a guide to enhance awareness of entities or schemes which may have been wrongly perceived or represented as being licensed or regulated by the central bank.

“The list is updated based on information received by BNM from members of the public after conducting necessary assessments on the reported entities and schemes.

“Consumers may refer to the list as one of several ways to check if an entity or a scheme has been identified as one that has not been authorised by BNM to offer financial products or services that are regulated by BNM,” it said.

The central bank said the absence or subsequent removal of an entity or a scheme from the list, however, should not be construed as confirmation that such entity or scheme is or has been licensed or regulated by BNM.

“As with any financial investment, consumers are advised to exercise due care when investing in any entity or financial scheme,” it said. – Bernama