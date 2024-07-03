Bank Negara Malaysia maintains OPR at 3%

PETALING JAYA: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3%.

The central bank said in a statement that with the current OPR level, the monetary policy stance remains supportive of the economy and is consistent with the current assessment of the inflation and growth prospects.

BNM said it will remain vigilant to ongoing developments to assess the outlook of domestic inflation and growth besides ensuring that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable economic growth amid price stability.

It said the global economy continues to expand, albeit moderately, supported by domestic demand amid improvement in trade activity. Favourable labour market conditions in some countries continue to support consumption activity, it added.

Looking ahead, BNM said growth in regional economies is expected to improve, while China’s growth would likely remain modest given continued weakness in the property market.

“Global trade is expected to strengthen as the global tech upcycle gains momentum. Global headline and core inflation edged downwards in recent months with prospects of monetary easing in some countries in the second half of the year. Nonetheless, the global monetary policy stance is likely to remain tight in the near term, as inflation remains above average,” BNM said.

The central bank added that growth outlook remains subject to downside risks, mainly from an escalation of geopolitical tensions, higher-than-anticipated inflation outturns, and volatility in global financial markets,

On the Malaysian economy, BNM said it expanded by 3.7% in 2023 and growth is expected to improve in 2024, driven by the recovery in exports and resilient domestic expenditure.

“Export growth is turning positive after contracting since March 2023 and will continue to be supported by stronger global trade. Tourist arrivals and spending are poised to rise further.

Continued employment and wage growth remain supportive of household spending. Investment activity would be supported by the ongoing progress of multi-year projects in both the private and public sectors, the implementation of catalytic initiatives under the national master plans, as well as the higher realisation of investments,” it said.

However, BNM said growth is subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger declines in commodity production. Meanwhile, upside risks to growth mainly emanate from greater spillover from the tech upcycle, more robust tourism activity and faster implementation of existing and new projects.

It said headline and core inflation stood at 1.5% and 1.8% respectively in January 2024, trending in line with expectations. Inflation in 2024 is expected to remain moderate, broadly reflecting stable demand conditions and contained cost pressures. However, this outlook continues to be highly dependent on the implementation of domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market developments.

“The ringgit is currently undervalued, given Malaysia’s economic fundamentals and growth prospects. The government and Bank Negara Malaysia are taking coordinated actions to encourage repatriation and conversion of foreign investment income by government-linked companies and government-linked Investment companies. These actions are contributing to greater inflows, lending support to a firmer ringgit. Over the medium term, ongoing structural reforms will provide more enduring support to the ringgit,” said BNM.