BAuto posts higher revenue, profit before tax for FY2024

PETALING JAYA: Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) reported group revenue and profit before tax of RM937.5 million and RM130.6 million respectively for the financial fourth quarter ended April 30, 2024 (Q4’24).

In the preceding financial year’s corresponding quarter, the group posted revenue and profit before tax of RM1.07 billion and RM139.5 million respectively.

The lower group revenue by RM134.9 million, a decrease of 12.6%, was mainly due to lower sales volume from its Mazda and Kia marque domestic operations. The higher group revenue in the preceding year’s corresponding quarter was mainly due to the final rush by consumers to register their vehicles by March 31, 2023 to be eligible for sales tax exemption incentives.

The group’s profit before tax recorded a decrease of RM9 million or 6.4% compared to the preceding year’s corresponding quarter. The decrease was mainly due to lower group revenue as explained above and was partly offset by higher profit contribution from its associate company, Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which recorded higher export sales volume.

For the financial year ended April 30, 2024, BAuto reported higher revenue and profit before tax of RM3.93 billion and RM489.1 million respectively compared to the preceding financial year, with revenue and profit before tax of RM3.54 billion and RM423.3 million respectively.

The higher revenue by RM389.7 million, an increase of 11%, was mainly due to higher sales volume from its Mazda marque domestic operations, especially from its Mazda CX-30 CKD model which continued to register high sales volume since its launch in March 2023. In line with the increase in revenue, the group’s profit before tax improved by RM65.8 million or 15.6% compared to the preceding financial year.

The board has approved and declared a fourth interim dividend of 4.75 sen single-tier dividend per share and a special dividend of 7 sen single-tier dividend per share in respect of the financial year ended April 30, 2024 (previous year’s corresponding quarter ended April 30, 2023: 3.50 sen single-tier dividend per share and a special dividend of 7.50 sen single-tier dividend per share) to be payable on Aug 2. The entitlement date has been fixed on July 19. This will bring the total dividend declared for the financial year ended April 30 2024 to 26 sen single-tier dividend per share (previous financial year ended April 30, 2023: 22 sen single-tier dividend per share).