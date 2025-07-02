Communications Ministry and PDRM boost ties for accurate info

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry will deepen its strategic collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure accurate information reaches the public.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted this commitment following a meeting with Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

Fahmi stated in a Facebook post that the partnership aims to address communication challenges in the digital age effectively.

The meeting, held at the minister’s office in Putrajaya, focused on enhancing cooperation to counter misinformation and illegal content on social media.

Mohd Khalid emphasised PDRM’s dedication to working closely with the ministry to safeguard national and public security.

“The police will continue to enhance cooperation with the Communications Ministry, particularly in tackling the spread of false and illegal information on social media,“ he said.

This initiative underscores the government’s proactive approach to combating digital threats while ensuring transparency and trust in public communications.