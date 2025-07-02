Malaysia and Italy boost economic ties with 100+ companies in roundtable

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani jointly chaired the Malaysia-Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable, gathering more than 100 companies from both nations.

The event, held in Rome, included representatives from manufacturing, services, trade, government agencies, and industry bodies, signaling a mutual push for stronger economic collaboration.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s dedication to free and open trade as a driver of sustainable and inclusive growth.

He stated, “In an increasingly challenging global landscape, international stability and peace form the basis of economic prosperity and cross-border synergy, which the business community must fully leverage.”

The prime minister noted Italy’s confidence in Malaysia’s economic policies, governance efficiency, and competitiveness as an investment hub.

He emphasised the potential for innovation-driven partnerships in renewable energy, carbon capture, defence, digital economy, aerospace, and high-tech industries.