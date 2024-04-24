Berjaya Food debuts Paris Baguette in the Philippines

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) has set the stage for a culinary revolution in the Philippines with the introduction of the much-anticipated arrival of Paris Baguette, the quintessential French-inspired South Korean bakery café, to the bustling SM Mall of Asia in Metro Manila.

Paris Baguette, owned by SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and confectionery conglomerate, first made waves in 1988, captivating hearts and taste buds worldwide with its fusion of French sophistication and Korean culinary finesse.

In August 2023, BFood made a monumental move where they inked a master franchise agreement with the Philippines’ Middle Trade Inc and Paris Baguette Singapore, marking a new era for gastronomic delight in the Philippines.

Under the visionary pact, BFood’s unit, Berjaya Food (International) Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with Middle Trade Inc, assumed the role of Paris Baguette's local operations under Berjaya Paris Baguette Philippines.

The grand opening of the number one French-inspired bakery cafe in South Korea was attended by dignitaries including South Korea Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa, SPC Group president and CEO Hur Jin-soo, BFood Group CEO and Berjaya Paris Baguette Philippines chairman Datuk Sydney Quays, Berjaya Paris Baguette Philippines vice-chairman Frederick Siy, Paris Baguette Southeast Asia CEO Hana Lee and SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

Guests were treated to an array of Paris Baguette’s global favourites such as the signature silky roll, strawberry yoghurt cake, and its most sought-after flakey-buttery croissants. Adding a touch of Filipino flair, the event unveiled the Philippines-exclusive Ube Series and Ensaïmada, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation while honouring local tastes.

Quays said: “We are thrilled to unveil our ambitious expansion plans, including the opening of four additional stores in strategic locations across the Philippines and venturing into other Asean markets. With Malaysia and the Philippines as our starting points, BFood embarks on a journey of growth and culinary exploration, bringing Paris Baguette’s renowned offerings closer to Asean communities.”

Today, Paris Baguette boasts a presence with over 3,400 stores in its homeland, making them the number one bakery chain in South Korea. With expansions in Malaysia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore and now the Philippines, the brand’s global footprint reaches nearly 4,000 locations.