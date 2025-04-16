Man dies, teen injured in motorcycle accident

SIBU: A motorcyclist died at the scene of a road accident with a teenage motorcyclist in Jalan Amber, Sibu Jaya near here last night (April 15).

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said Thimoty Nyala Bakat, 20, who suffered severe head injuries, and the other motorcyclist, aged 15, who was also injured in the incident were sent to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased was riding a Honda RS150 motorcycle at about 9.45 pm on Amber Road when he collided with the rear of a Modenas Kriss motorcycle which was ridden by the teenage boy who had stopped at a traffic light,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the Honda RS150 motorcycle then skidded and crashed into a road barrier, and the case is now being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, a police sergeant was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a lorry at Kilometre 67, Jalan Persekutuan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur, near Tapah today.

Tapah district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the accident involved a Honda RSX motorcycle, ridden by a member from the Tapah district police headquarters (IPD), and an Isuzu lorry carrying a load of newspapers.

According to him, the incident occurred around 10.15 am, and the 42-year-old victim, who was on his way to Tapah town, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

“The investigation found that the police officer was on his way to Tapah and when he arrived at the scene, he collided with a lorry driven by a 26-year-old local man who suddenly emerged from the Rumah Awam 3 intersection.

“The victim, who did not have time to avoid the collision, was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers from the Tapah Hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim’s body was then taken to Tapah Hospital for an autopsy and the lorry driver involved has been detained for further investigation.