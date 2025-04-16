BEIJING: China saw surging cross-border renminbi (RMB) transactions with Cambodia and Malaysia in the first quarter of 2025, according to the People’s Bank of China on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

During the period, the cross-border RMB transactions between China and Cambodia amounted to 5 billion yuan (about US$693 million), up 45 per cent year on year.

Of that total, cross-border RMB transactions for trade in goods totalled 1.3 billion yuan, an increase of 23 per cent.

In the first quarter of this year, cross-border RMB transactions between China and Malaysia amounted to 102 billion yuan, growing 27 per cent from a year earlier.

China will continue improving its policies to provide a more convenient and friendly environment for business entities in China, Cambodia, and Malaysia to use RMB for cross-border trade and investment settlement, according to the central bank.