CelcomDigi introduces digitalisation bundle for healthcare sector

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd has unveiled a digital healthcare bundle offering, digital healthcare solutions with high-speed internet connectivity plans.

The new product bundle is aimed at assisting the healthcare sector such as private clinics and pharmacies – which are also micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) – to digitalise their businesses through the Geran Digital PMKS Madani (GDPM).

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who officiated at the launch, said, “The unveiling of the CelcomDigi Healthcare Solutions today, backed by MCMC and Malaysian Medical Association, marks a significant milestone in our collective endeavour to advance Malaysia’s digital healthcare ecosystem. This development is a testament to our commitment to spur digital adoption among MSMEs in the healthcare sector, ensuring that quality care becomes accessible to every Malaysian.

“This initiative is also a prime example of the government’s efforts to foster public-private partnerships, simplifying the digitalisation process for MSMEs, and providing them with the right solutions to transform their business and accelerate growth.”

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said the event is the first step for CelcomDigi as they accelerate the vision of digitalised healthcare in Malaysia through meaningful partnerships.

“We are committed to continue looking for new opportunities in making affordable product offerings easily accessible within the healthcare sector, to set new standards of innovation in patient care, and to bring to life our ultimate vision of improving the lives of millions across Malaysia through digitalisation.

“The launch of CelcomDigi’s Digital Healthcare Bundle is a great example on how we help drive digitalisation among MSMEs in the local healthcare sector.”