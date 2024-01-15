CelcomDigi, SoftBank and SC-NEX team up to offer IR 4.0 solutions

PETALING JAYA: CelcomDigi Bhd has formed a strategic partnership with two leading global technology organisations – SoftBank Corp, a telecommunications and IT corporation headquartered in Tokyo, and SC-NEX, a Sumitomo Corporation company – to accelerate the digitalisation of Malaysian enterprises with the adoption of innovative Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) solutions.

CelcomDigi’s collaboration with SoftBank and SC-NEX will leverage on the expertise of both companies on AI, robotics, and analytic solutions. Together with its partners, CelcomDigi will further explore co-creating IR 4.0 solutions, starting with agricultural technology (agritech) and smart city industries, leveraging on CelcomDigi’s 4G LTE and 5G network.

For agritech, the collaboration will explore harmonising drone technology with AI and analytic solutions for plantation operations, security, and connectivity, while smart city will explore integrated building management software, Internet of Things sensors, access, security and environment visualisation control.

Softbank is Japan’s leading telecommunications and IT corporation that co-creates and provides innovative next-generation social infrastructure solutions to a wide range of industries and organisations globally. Sumitomo’s fully owned subsidiary, SC-NEX, focuses on accelerating the growth of digital transformation services with cutting-edge digital technologies and leading Industry experts.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said the partnership opens many possibilities for Malaysian enterprises to gain faster access to transformative technologies and help them unlock the true potential of their businesses.

“Our goal is to help more businesses with their digital transformation (DX), enabling them to remain competitive in today’s digital economy. Businesses can look towards CelcomDigi as a partner that they can trust and rely on to improve productivity, strengthen business resilience, and create a more sustainable operating environment,” he added.

SoftBank Corp vice-president and head of its global business division, Kimimasa Kudo, said, “We are delighted to be working with CelcomDigi and SC-NEX to promote digital transformation in Malaysia. As part of our ‘Beyond Carrier’ growth initiative, In Japan we have developed leading smart building solutions that utilise cutting-edge building entry and robotics solutions, among others, and we look forward to utilising our know-how with our partners. We also look forward to collaborating in other technology areas to contribute to the sustainable growth of industry in Malaysia.”

SC-NEX CEO Jun Okawara said, “We are excited to collaborate with CelcomDigi and SoftBank for accelerating digital transformation of Malaysia’s enterprises. SC-NEX inherits Sumitomo Corporation’s Industry DX and innovative initiative experiences, not only in Japan, but also globally. By leveraging such experiences and utilising our broad knowledge, SC-NEX would reinforce this tripartite collaboration to achieve our objective of enriching lives and worlds of Malaysian society.”