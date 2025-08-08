US VP Vance says US has no plans to recognise Palestinian state

SEVENOAKS: U.S. Vice President JD Vance said his country has no plan to recognise a Palestinian state, an issue he plans to discuss with British foreign minister David Lammy in a meeting on Friday.

“We have no plans to recognize a Palestinian state. I don’t know what it would mean to really recognize a Palestinian state given the lack of a functional government there,“ Vance told reporters.

He added that President Donald Trump “has been very clear about his goals, about what he wants to accomplish in the Middle East, and he’s going to keep on doing that.”

Vance is meeting Lammy at Chevening House, the country residence in southern England used by the foreign minister, at the start of a trip to Britain with his family. - REUTERS