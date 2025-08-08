Multiple entry visa for Bangladeshi workers starts today in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Multiple Entry Visa (MEV) facility for Bangladeshi workers officially takes effect today.

The Home Ministry confirmed the new measure applies to workers with valid Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) and Single Entry Visas (SEV).

No separate MEV application is required for eligible workers this year.

The Immigration Department will handle MEV issuance during PLKS renewals next year.

This system aims to improve oversight of foreign worker movements while reducing visa misuse risks.

The ministry expects the change to ease congestion at Malaysian embassies abroad.

The MEV facility underscores Malaysia’s commitment to ethical labour cooperation with Bangladesh.

It also aligns with efforts to protect foreign workers’ rights under local and international laws. - Bernama