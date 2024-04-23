CGS International Securities Malaysia unveils new brand and value proposition

KUALA LUMPUR: CGS International Securities Malaysia (CGS MY) today unveiled its new brand and proposition for the company following the acquisition of 100% stake in CGS-CIMB Securities (Malaysia) by China Galaxy Securities (CGS) on Dec 29, 2023.

The rebranding exercise features a new corporate name and refreshed logo that is reflective of the group’s heritage, signifying its evolution, new growth ambitions and plans.

The new name, CGS International Securities Malaysia, builds upon the positive brand equity of the CGS-CIMB joint venture and its capabilities, both locally and regionally through its network. The acquisition is expected to enhance CGS International Securities Pte Ltd’s (CGS International) networks in China and Asean, specifically in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, and is expected to provide CGS MY with greater connections with regional clients and investment opportunities.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said that this development signifies the continued relationship with their biggest trading partner, China.

“As a nation, Malaysia will continue to explore opportunities to strengthen our trade relationship, especially in being an investment and business destination. Building financial resilience for the nation in this increasingly competitive and challenging environment remains a focus for the government and we are pleased to work with China’s leading securities firm, CGS, to mutually offer to grow the industry and talent, and offer local and regional access to a much broader range of investment opportunities and solutions to help advance our businesses and investors’ wealth.”

She added that CGS’s decision to grow its presence in this region represents increased confidence in its fundamentals and vibrancy, specifically the importance of Malaysia’s economy and capital markets, as a significant contributor to the Group’s revenue and growth.

“We look forward to greater innovation from the group, and advanced regional access as CGS International serves as a nexus and gateway for not only Chinese and international investors looking to invest in and/or operate in Malaysia but also for Malaysian investors and companies looking for greater opportunities in the region,” she remarked.

On the new CGS International, group CEO Carol Fong said, “In 2022, we set out our strategic blueprint to steer the group towards a diversified and sustainable business, and have already achieved significant milestones. These include completing over 40 investment banking deals in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and obtaining investment banking licences in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand and asset management licences in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. These achievements are just a small glimpse of the scale of our ambitions as we broaden our fundamental value proposition. Together with CGS, we aim to facilitate greater economic collaboration, cross-border investments and financing, and support the expansion of quality Chinese and Asean companies.”

Following the rebranding, CGS MY CEO Azizah Mohd Yatim said they look forward to taking their business to greater heights, by building on their strategic growth pillars which include enhancing their platforms, customer service and experience, whilst broadening their advisory and equity capital market capabilities and wealth management solutions.