M’sians urged to prioritise travel insurance for future trips

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians gearing up for their next holiday are advised to make travel insurance a top priority.

The General Insurance Association of Malaysia said travel insurance provides financial protection against unexpected disruptions, such as flight delays, baggage loss, trip cancellations and medical emergencies.

“It plays a crucial role in ensuring peace of mind throughout the journey. Travel insurance is a small investment that could make a big difference when you are far from home and facing unexpected situations,” said its CEO Chua Kim Soon.

He said travel insurance is designed to protect against a wide range of incidents, from major emergencies such as medical evacuations to covering home contents in the event of a fire or burglary while the traveller is away.

Travellers can visit any association member’s website, enter their travel details and receive a quotation instantly, even on the day of departure. Some providers also offer online rebates of up to 25% for digital purchases.

“For those who travel frequently, we recommend an annual travel insurance policy. It offers better value and convenience by covering multiple trips throughout the year.”

To ensure a safe and smooth journey, the association shared a few essential travel safety tips, such as keeping both digital and physical copies of important documents, including passports, insurance policies and travel tickets.

It is also important to check travel advisories and destination-specific safety information before departure.

Securing belongings during transit, using luggage tags with minimal contact details, informing family or friends of one’s itinerary and saving local emergency numbers, including the insurer’s 24/7 helpline, are steps that could help manage emergencies efficiently.

The association also addressed frequently asked questions from travellers. One of the most common questions was: “Why is travel insurance important?”

“Travel insurance is designed to protect travellers and their families from various inconveniences, such as medical expenses incurred while travelling. However, it typically excludes pre-existing medical conditions,” said Chua.

Another frequent query is whether travel insurance can be purchased on the day of departure. The answer is yes as long as it is done before the traveller leaves.

The association recommended purchasing the policy at least 14 days before the trip to enjoy benefits such as trip cancellation coverage.

Chua advised travellers to read the product disclosure sheet and policy wording carefully before making a purchase.

“This ensures you understand exactly what is covered. For example, if you plan to engage in extreme sports during your trip, you may need to add the optional Adventurous Activities benefit to your policy.”

As Malaysians explore travel deals at the Matta Fair this weekend, the association said a well-prepared trip includes securing comprehensive travel insurance for a safer, more enjoyable and worry-free holiday experience.