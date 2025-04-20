Newly covered courts win for sepak takraw enthusiasts

NIBONG TEBAL: Kampung Bagan Buaya residents in Jawi can now enjoy playing sepak takraw without worrying about the weather as both of their indoor courts are covered. Previously, only one of two courts had a roof.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the covered indoor sepak takraw courts, as well as a children’s playground, were developed for recreational activities of the local residents,” he said at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held here recently.

Jawi state assemblyman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said he had submitted a request to the Housing and Local Government Ministry through the ministry’s village development officer Ong Hong Boon for funding to build a roof at one of the courts.

He added that RM161,550 was approved for the construction of the roof, as well as for wiring installation and repainting of the court’s floor.

“Now, the local community no longer needs to worry about the hot weather or rain while engaging in activities here,” said H’ng, who is also the local government, and town and country planning committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Chow said the Changkat Fishermen’s Jetty is also receiving increasing attention from tourists.

Chow is confident that it will become a tourist attraction as basic facilities in the area have been improved. This would benefit the local economy

“I am also told that the construction of food and beverage stalls and other facilities is being carried out, which will certainly draw residents and visitors,” he said.

He added that another proud achievement for the state government was the construction of the Nibong Tebal Arena at Jalan Bukit Panchor.

“This hall is equipped with various world-class facilities, which not only provide space for young athletes to train but, more importantly, serve the needs of the local community as well,” he said.

The Nibong Tebal Arena was officiated on Jan 25, during which Chow also confirmed that it would be part of a larger project known as the Sports City.

Chow said the Sports City would include the area around the Batu Kawan Stadium.

This project will also include various sports facilities, such as an aquatic centre, a racetrack, an academy and commercial components, he said.

He mentioned that it would be challenging for the private sector to finance a project of such scale without incorporating components that help offset the investment costs.

Therefore, commercial and residential elements could be included.

A request for proposal for the development of Sports City in Batu Kawan was issued by the Penang Stadium Corporation and Open Spaces on Nov 21 last year and closed on April 7.

“This is a private initiative, and we hope the private sector will view this as a viable project,” said Chow who is the MP for Batu Kawan.