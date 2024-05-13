Construction sector’s work done value surges to RM36.8b in first quarter

PETALING JAYA: The construction sector’s work done value recorded a year-on-year surge of 14.2% to RM36.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024, said Chief Statistician Malaysia, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

“The value of work done in the construction sector continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2024 by recording a notable surge of 14.2% (Q4 2023: 6.8%). The vibrant performance was attributable to the stronger expansion in the civil engineering sub-sector, which was at 24.7% following an 18.0% increase in the preceding quarter,” he added.

Additionally, the special trades activities and residential building sub-sectors experienced double-digit increases of 11.8% and 11.5% respectively. In the meantime, the non-residential buildings sub-sector also expanded at a faster pace of 3.8% (Q4 2023: -1.9%).

“In the first quarter of 2024, the total work done value reached RM36.8 billion. Out of this total, civil engineering amounted to RM15.1 billion or 41.1%, driven primarily by the construction of roads and railways activity which accounted for RM7.6 billion,” said Mohd Uzir.

The value of work done for non-residential buildings and residential buildings was RM10.2 billion (27.7%) and RM7.8 billion (21.1%), respectively.

Special trade activities made up RM3.7 billion (10%), largely in electrical installation (RM1.1 billion); plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation (RM0.9 billion); and sites preparation (RM0.7 billion).

Mohd Uzir said the private sector remained the main impetus to the growth in the quarter, with an increase of 10.1% (Q4 2023: 1.4%) propelled by civil engineering (13.5%) and residential buildings (12.9%).

The value of work done by the private sector amounted to RM21.8 billion or 59.2% of the total construction work done value. The value of work done by the public sector reached RM15 billion or 40.8%, which maintained its double-digit growth for three consecutive quarters by registering 20.6% in this quarter. The growth was fuelled by civil engineering (29.3%) and special trades activities (16.8%), totalling RM11.2 billion and RM1.2 billion, respectively.

Construction sector by state showed that nearly 58.4% of the work done value in the first quarter of 2024 was concentrated in Selangor, Johor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) and Sarawak.

The construction work done value in Selangor amounted to RM8.3 billion or 22.6%, attributed to civil engineering (RM2.9 billion), followed by residential buildings and non-residential buildings at RM2.3 billion and RM2.2 billion respectively. Meanwhile, Johor ranked second with a value of RM4.8 billion or 13.0%, primarily in civil engineering (RM1.8 billion) and non-residential buildings (RM1.4 billion) sub-sectors. In addition, the work done value in the Federal Territories was RM4.3 billion (11.7%) while Sarawak recorded RM4.1 billion (11.1%).