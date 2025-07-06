Diplomatic delegations arrive in KL for ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

SEPANG: Diplomatic representatives from across Southeast Asia have started arriving in Kuala Lumpur in preparation for the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related discussions.

The meetings, scheduled from July 8 to 11, mark a key event under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship.

Among the first to arrive was Laos Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Phongsavanh Sisoulath, who landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 8.05 pm on Sunday.

He was joined by Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Kyaw Nyun Oo and Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Eksiri Pintaruchi.

Senior officials from the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Indonesia also arrived on the same day.

The AMM will host 24 ministerial-level meetings, including engagements with ASEAN Dialogue Partners and Sectoral Dialogue Partners.

The theme for Malaysia’s chairmanship, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ will guide discussions throughout the event.

Approximately 1,500 delegates are expected, comprising foreign ministers from ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste, and representatives from partner nations.

Malaysia, hosting the AMM for the fifth time, previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. - Bernama