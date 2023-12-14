CyberSecurity, SatisGuard ink pact to strengthen cyber security in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: CyberSecurity Malaysia and SatisGuard Malaysia Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the cyber security landscape in the country.

CyberSecurity Malaysia CEO Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the primary objective of the MoU is to forge cooperation in the field of cyber security and post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which is expected to contribute to a more dynamic cyber threat scenario.

“Cyber security is not just a buzzword but a crucial aspect of our digital existence. Threats that may arise from quantum computers can compromise the security of cryptographic systems, making the digital ecosystem more vulnerable to attacks,” he said in his speech at the MoU signing ceremony here.

The MoU was signed by Amiruddin and SatisGuard CEO Wayne Wang, witnessed by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Amirudin said CyberSecurity Malaysia is ready to play a significant role by providing guidance and critical support to advance cyber security initiatives in Malaysia.

Within the next five years, he added, the collaboration would provide opportunities for CyberSecurity and SatisGuard to achieve the goals and benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Wang said SatisGuard would organise the Quantum-Safe Migration Workshop for industry players in Malaysia, serving as a platform for knowledge exchange on trends and tools in PQC, as well as to assess the level of quantum resilience in the current environment and plan practical migrations to strengthen cyber defence capabilities.

“The outcomes of the workshop will serve as a practice and reference for other industries looking to assess their quantum-safe strategies to enhance nationwide network infrastructure against upcoming quantum threats,” he said.

He added that the collaboration with CyberSecurity includes joint efforts in research and development, a joint project called the Chelpis Quantum Safe Migration Centre in Taiwan, a capacity-building programme, and certification processes for PQC verification and validation.

Mohamad Fauzi, who is also a board member of Cybersecurity Malaysia, said the MoU symbolises strategic coordination in line with the government’s aspiration to ensure the digital ecosystem’s security in Malaysia.

“The need for robust cyber security cannot be overlooked. This MoU is a shared commitment to safeguard Malaysia’s digital landscape from the evolving cyber threats as part of the efforts to ensure the nation’s resilience in the face of current challenges,” he said. – Bernama