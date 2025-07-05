PETALING JAYA: Flights to and from India have been suspended by national flag carrier, Malaysia Airlines due to security and operational concerns.

Malaysia Airlines confirmed the suspension today following Amritsar Airport’s closure from today until Friday (May 9), according to The Star.

The airline said the safety of its crew members and passengers remain top priority and assured that it is monitoring the situation in India closely.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations,” the airline said.

Furthermore, Malaysia Airlines had re-routed two long-haul flights after the closure of Pakistan’s airspace.

On Tuesday (May 6), it was reported that flights MH2 to London, Heathrow and MH22 to Paris Charles de Gaulle were diverted due to fuel concerns and stopped in Doha, Qatar before resuming the flights.

On the other hand, Batik Air cancelled several flights to and from Lahore, Pakistan and Amritsar, India following airspace restrictions and tensions between the two South Asian nations.

A statement today confirmed that flight services today and on Thursday (May 8) are affected.

The affected flights include:

- Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Lahore (LHE): Flight OD131 on May 7 and 8 (5.35pm local time)

- Lahore (LHE) – Kuala Lumpur (KUL): Flight OD132 on May 7 and 8 (9.35pm local time)

- Kuala Lumpur (KUL) – Amritsar (ATQ): Flight OD271 on May 7 (6.40pm local time)

- Amritsar (ATQ) – Kuala Lumpur (KUL): Flight OD272 on May 7 (11.05pm local time)

Batik Air, in a statement, affirmed its priority of its passengers and cabin crew and confirmed working with relevant parties while closely monitoring the situation in both countries.

The airline also assured that updates will be provided upon the availability of new information.