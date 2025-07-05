Malaysian VFX creator Mohamad Sofian Abdullah, better known as Sofyank on social media, has gone viral after sharing a picture of himself with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old first teased the collaboration on May 5, announcing that he would be shooting a VFX video with the Mission: Impossible actor during his trip overseas.

On May 6, Sofyank followed up with a photograph of himself and his friend Shaffuan, with Cruise standing in the middle—all of them flashing big smiles. The VFX creator captioned the image with “Alhamdulillah! We did it!”

The photo quickly went viral, with Malaysian netizens flooding his comments to congratulate him on the incredible achievement.

Many expressed pride in seeing a local talent collaborate with such a global icon, applauding Sofyank for putting Malaysia’s creative industry on the map.

“That’s awesome! Tom Cruise will definitely remember you guys forever. His memory is strong,” commented @arifcfc.

“Super awesome! To be able to stand that close to Tom Cruise and shoot content together—that’s truly extraordinary talent. Hope you continue to grow even further and elevate the film industry, whether locally or internationally. That’s seriously powerful!” said @izsmin.

“Wow, even many Malaysian celebrities haven’t reached the level of meeting Tom Cruise personally like this. That’s impressive!” praised @anisa_safw.

In his latest update posted today (May 7), Sofyank shared another major moment—standing on the red carpet next to Tom Cruise, engaging in a conversation with the Hollywood icon.

He captioned the post with heartfelt words: “Hey @TomCruise! We Malaysians admire your work, your stunts, and the effort you put into each movie. Standing in front of you in this moment was truly a lifelong dream come true. Thank you for being a legend and for being such a kind man to your fans everywhere.”